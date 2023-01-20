UrduPoint.com

TAQA Acquires Stake In Taweelah B IWPP Project

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 11:15 AM

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced today that it has entered into the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the Taweelah B Independent Power and Water Plant (Taweelah B IWPP) and acquiring an additional stake in the plant.

As part of a transaction valued at US$65 million (approx. AED239 million), TAQA has completed its acquisition from BTU Power Company and its liquidators of BTU’s entire interest in the Taweelah B IWPP in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In particular, TAQA acquired an additional 10% ownership stake in the owner of the Taweelah B IWPP – Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO), thereby increasing TAQA’s overall ownership stake in TAPCO to 70%. In addition, TAQA acquired a 25% ownership stake in Asia Gulf Power Service Company Limited (the O&M contractor to TAPCO).

The transaction will help support TAQA’s commitment to delivering its strategy of capturing additional growth, enhancing its O&M capabilities, and becoming a lead developer and operator in the region, including in the UAE, Ghana, and Morocco.

Farid Al Awlaqi, TAQA Group’s Executive Director of Generation, commented, “TAQA has ambitious growth plans for our UAE generation business, and these transactions reflect that ambition. Increasing our stake in Taweelah B as well as growing our O&M capabilities demonstrates tangible progress in the pursuit of our strategic ambitions to strengthen our position as an integrated low-carbon power and water champion that is creating both shareholder and stakeholder value.”

The Taweelah B Independent Power and Water Plant, owned and operated by TAPCO, has 2.2 GW of gross installed power generation capacity with 162 million imperial gallons per day of gross installed water desalination capacity.

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Progress Lead Ghana Morocco From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

23 seconds ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.