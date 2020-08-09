TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company announced today the appointment of Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei as Chief Executive Officer at its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, TRANSCO.

"In his new role, effective today, Dr. Al Yafei will reinforce TRANSCO’s vital role in the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s power and water sector," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO & MD at TAQA, said, "With a strong track record of achievements in the energy industry, substantial technical expertise and solid leadership experience, Dr. Afif will further strengthen TRANSCO’s role in guaranteeing the security and stability of the sector to ensure it remains a reliable, efficient, sustainable and value-generating system that is fit for the future.

"

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Al Yafei said, "I am excited to be taking on the leadership role at TRANSCO. I look forward to supporting the sector’s ongoing transformational efforts, and in achieving the company’s vision and commitment to sustainability and operational excellence."

Dr. Afif joins TRANSCO from National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), where he served in various roles, including Executive Vice President of Asset Management, Senior Vice President of Regional Businesses and Vice President of Operations. Prior to Tabreed, Afif spent more than a decade in the oil and gas industry, where he served in several leadership positions at ADNOC Group.