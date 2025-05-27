- Home
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL To Explore Utilities Framework, Solutions For Abu Dhabi’s Future-ready Industrial Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:33 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMSTEEL Group, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region at the World Utilities Congress 2025 to explore the delivery of advanced, integrated utilities solutions across Abu Dhabi’s growing industrial landscape.
As part of the MoU, TAQA Distribution will explore customised, end-to-end power and water network management—including rapid integration with existing infrastructure, cost-efficient maintenance, and mobilisation of ready-to-deploy technical teams. With a solid track record of low service interruptions, TAQA Distribution ensures reliable utility supply to customers operating in strategic sectors, supporting critical industrial continuity.
The MoU was signed by Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, in the presence of senior officials and industry stakeholders.
Omar Al Hashmi said, “This partnership is yet another opportunity for us to support our partners in our core competencies of building up, operating and delivering scalable, high-reliability utilities infrastructure, by combining our proven operational excellence with EMSTEEL’s industrial expertise, we’re helping build the foundation for a more competitive, future-ready Abu Dhabi.
”
Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi added, “This collaboration supports our ambition to boost industrial resilience and efficiency. TAQA Distribution’s reliability and technical depth make them an ideal partner as we expand operations and enhance service capabilities.”
The MoU will see both parties explore joint opportunities in electricity and water network build and design, operations, and maintenance, further reinforcing the goals of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.
TAQA Distribution is building a growing portfolio of strategic alliances in which it can support in its core competencies including a recent partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to roll out a digital utilities billing solution for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. Through its TQD+ platform, TAQA Distribution continues to offer bespoke utility services to support the infrastructure demands of Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving communities.
