UrduPoint.com

TAQA, Emirates Steel Sign MoU To Enable Region’s First Green Steel Manufacturing Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

TAQA, Emirates Steel sign MoU to enable region’s first green steel manufacturing operation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utilities in the region, announced today a partnership with Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel plant in the middle East, to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project enabling the first green steel produced in the MENA region.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA Group CEO and Managing Director, and Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel.

Under the agreement, TAQA and Emirates Steel will consider utilising green hydrogen to optimise clean steel production level. The hydrogen will enable green and low carbon steel manufacturing, saving energy while creating a sustainable and clean manufacturing process.

The MoU also lays the groundwork for the project design to be expanded to meet the anticipated growth in international demand for low carbon steel. This is one of the innovative solutions aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of construction, transportation and industrial sectors, among others.

Thabet commented, "TAQA is setting out to become a recognised champion of low carbon power and water, and this partnership with Emirates Steel leverages our combined expertise to lower the overall cost of production as well as reducing carbon emissions.

"Finding commercially viable industrial-scale solutions like this is key to unlocking the potential of green hydrogen as an emerging clean energy source. TAQA is uniquely well-placed in this region to combine our world-leading solar PV, water and energy know-how to unlock opportunities that work for our stakeholders."

For his part, Al Remeithi said, "We are proud of our partnership with TAQA group to complete this vital project, through which we write a new chapter in our journey towards placing sustainability and industrial innovation at the core of our technical and operational activities. The production of green steel through a sustainable and clean manufacturing process based on green hydrogen supports Emirates Steel's efforts to preserve the environment and its natural resources. This project will be added to our track record of sustainable achievements, including our carbon capturing project in partnership with the Al Reyadah Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage Facility."

"Emirates Steel is a member of the world steel Climate Action Program, highlighting that the company is the first steel manufacturer in the region and one of the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for LEED documentation. Moreover, Emirates Steel’s products conform with local and global green buildings rating systems."

Related Topics

World Water Company Abu Dhabi Middle East Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Atif Khan inaugurates plantation drive in Mardan

Atif Khan inaugurates plantation drive in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 India must end terrorism against Kashmiris for reg ..

India must end terrorism against Kashmiris for regional peace: Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 UN Rights Chief Urges Lebanon to Ensure Transparen ..

UN Rights Chief Urges Lebanon to Ensure Transparent Probe Into Beirut Blast - Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal, Provincial Ministers express condolences ..

Federal, Provincial Ministers express condolences over demise of senior journali ..

3 minutes ago
 Stellantis posts strong inaugural earnings, steps ..

Stellantis posts strong inaugural earnings, steps up electric drive

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecast more rain at various places

PMD forecast more rain at various places

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.