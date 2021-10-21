UrduPoint.com

TAQA Group, Marubeni To Develop Power And Water Project For Saudi Aramco

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

TAQA Group, Marubeni to develop power and water project for Saudi Aramco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), along with Marubeni Corporation, announced today a partnership to develop a greenfield cogeneration power and water desalination project in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco.

The Tanajib Cogeneration and Desalination Project will have a net capacity of 940 megawatts (MW) of power generation, 1,084 tonnes per hour of steam and 5.25 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water gross capacity (net capacity: 4.3 MIGD), TAQA said on Thursday.

TAQA and Marubeni have signed a Water and Energy Conversion Agreement for a landmark greenfield industrial facility, as well as for the development of supporting infrastructure including pipelines to connect the desalination and cogeneration plants to end-users.

A special-purpose vehicle has been created to develop the plants with TAQA and Marubeni holding a 60 percent stake and Saudi Aramco with 40 percent.

Under the contract, TAQA and Marubeni will operate the plants for 20 years on a build, own, operate, and transfer basis.

This project aims to supply electricity, steam and desalinated water to Saudi Aramco’s nearby oil and gas facilities.

Farid Al Awlaqi, TAQA Group’s Executive Director of Generation, said, "TAQA is pleased to partner with Marubeni and Saudi Aramco on a project of such strategic importance to the Kingdom. The Tanajib facility will utilise TAQA’s expertise in delivering efficient power and water projects, as well as further strengthening our capabilities in operations and maintenance through a 40 percent stake in the O&M company. TAQA has made a firm commitment to expand its generation capacity by up to 15 GW internationally by 2030 and this project demonstrates the progress we are making on this while also expanding our existing footprint in Saudi Arabia."

Related Topics

Electricity Water Company Abu Dhabi Oil Vehicle Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Gas Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

37 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

43 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

47 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

47 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.