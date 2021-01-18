TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021 as Energy Sector Partner

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Masdar, host of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), today announced that TAQA Group (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company) will support the global platform for accelerating sustainable development as ADSW’s Energy Sector Partner.

The partnership will support the ADSW’s initiatives and events, which are bringing global leaders together virtually from 18th to 21st January, 2021, to engage in dialogue and take action to advance the global sustainability agenda.

The agreement for the partnership was signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA.

Thabet will deliver the summit’s closing keynote address titled, "Sustainably Powering a Thriving Future" where he will discuss the vital role that TAQA, and the UAE, play in driving the ambitious and progressive sustainable development.

Following the signing ceremony, Thabet commented, "The ADSW is one of the most important platforms facilitating dialogue between thought leaders, experts, policymakers and industry peers, and I very much look forward to addressing this audience and sharing TAQA’s insights as a regional utilities champion. Sustainability is a strategic imperative at TAQA, and we remain committed to reaching our own sustainable goals as well as supporting those of the UAE. Our commitment to these objectives – and a greener future – is expressed through our partnership and support of the ADSW, one of the premier gatherings for the global community and a catalyst for accelerating the world’s sustainable development.

"

"As one of the first major international events of the year, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021 will help set the roadmap for a global green recovery. By bringing together key players in policy, industry and technology, the week will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise across different sectors, paving the way to a more sustainable future for all," Al Ramahi said.

The summit will feature a series of high-level virtual events, including the ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Virtual Forums and the World Future Energy Summit Webinars.

Taking place virtually on Tuesday, 19th January, the summit will be covered over three two-hour sessions. It will focus on the pillars of "Live & Move," "Care & Engage," and "Work & Invest," with each pillar exploring social, economic and technological opportunities to achieve a "green recovery" post-COVID-19.

The summit welcomed 45,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, including the UAE’s leadership, 10 heads of state, 180 international ministers, and over 500 representatives from the world’s media.