TAQA issues $500 million bonds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, TAQA, announced that it has finalised the issuance of USD $500 million senior unsecured notes due in October 2049.

In a disclosure to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, the company said the bonds will carry a coupon and re-offer yield to maturity of 4.000 percent.

''The proceeds of the offering will be used for the repayment of other outstanding debt, it explained.