TAQA issues one of Morocco’s largest private bond placements worth AED1.08 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, has announced one of Morocco’s largest private bond placements in 2020, reinforcing the Company’s position in the Moroccan energy market, where its subsidiary, TAQA Morocco, generates electricity to meet more than 40 percent of the country’s electricity demand.

According the company, the transaction was delivered through TAQA Morocco’s finalisation of a bond issuance by a private placement for AED1.08 billion (US$293.8 million), which diversifies TAQA Morocco’s funding base.

The bond placement was substantially oversubscribed for by qualified investors, providing the company an opportunity to further optimise its capital structure and create value for its shareholders. The transaction resulted in a reduction in debt cost of over 20 percent and an extension to its debt maturity date by 11 years, to March 2038.

Commenting on the announcement, Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA Group, said, "Our bond placement in Morocco underscores the critical role that our Generation business plays in our international growth strategy. As a regionally leading, fully integrated utilities champion, TAQA remains a trusted utility partner in Morocco through a proven track record of meeting a significant portion of the country’s electricity demand.

"Through our scale, agility and financial strength, TAQA will continue to drive smart, selective growth, building on our existing global portfolio and steering the Group towards opportunities that will drive value-creation for our shareholders, business partners, customers and the communities we serve.

"

The bond issuance follows the option to extend the Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, between TAQA Morocco and the electricity off-taker, Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable, ONEE, for an additional 17 years in respect to Units 1-4 of its Jorf Lasfar Power Plant, thereby enhancing value by extending the company’s debt repayment profile. TAQA Morocco’s 2,056 MW Jorf Lasfar Power Plant generates electricity to meet more than 40 percent of Morocco’s demand, serving approximately 18 million people annually. It is one of the largest power plants of its kind in the MENA region.

TAQA Group’s bond placement in Morocco follows the conclusion of TAQA’s transaction with Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, on 1st July, 2020, which created one of the largest publicly listed companies in the UAE by market capitalisation and a top-10 utility player in the EMEA region by regulated assets.

As part of the transaction, the majority of ADPower’s power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets – including Al Ain Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company and Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company – were transferred to TAQA in exchange for 106,367,950,000 new shares.