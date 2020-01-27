UrduPoint.com
TAQA Morocco Extends Contract Of Jorf Lasfar Power Plant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:45 PM

TAQA Morocco extends contract of Jorf Lasfar power plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) TAQA Morocco, a publicly listed company on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, signed on 24th January, with Morocco's National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water to extend the Power Purchase Agreement of the Jorf Lasfar Units 1- 4 for 17 years from 2027 to 2044.

The Jorf Lasfar thermal power plant totals an overall capacity of 2,056 megawatts, helping to meet more than 40 percent of Morocco’s electricity needs. Bringing together these contracts will continue to allow TAQA Morocco to further support Morocco’s growing economy through the reliable and secure supply of electricity.

"We are proud to be a reliable and strategic partner to the Moroccan government. Our investment in Morocco further underscores our commitment to investing in and deploying best-in-class solutions across our business," said Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company - TAQA.

"The extension of the PPA in Morocco speaks to the strong expertise and technical capabilities of our in-country team and will allow us to build upon our successes in Morocco as we continue to explore opportunities across our power and water business," said Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO Abu Dhabi National Energy Company - TAQA.

