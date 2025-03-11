TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) TAQA Water Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the New Tashkent City Directorate to explore the development of a 65km raw water transmission pipeline and a cutting-edge water treatment plant in New Tashkent City, Uzbekistan.

This agreement marks TAQA Water Solutions' second mega water infrastructure project in Uzbekistan and a significant step towards the vision of a modern and sustainable New Tashkent City by providing reliable, clean water to serve approximately 2 million people.

The MoA signifies the commencement of a crucial phase in the development of this vital water infrastructure project, where, under the terms of the agreement, TAQA Water Solutions is granted a period of exclusivity to develop a comprehensive proposal for the project. This will involve conducting thorough technical and financial assessments to confirm the project's viability and develop proposals for a bankable, sustainable solution.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, and Maksud Abbaskhanov, Deputy Director of the New Tashkent City Directorate.

Upon completion, the new water infrastructure project will provide sustainable drinking water sourced from the Charvak Mountain Reservoir to people in New Tashkent City. It will feature a state-of-the-art water treatment plant empowered with advanced technologies to ensure the delivery of high-quality drinking water that meets the highest international standards.

The 65km raw water transmission pipeline will transport water, with a daily capacity of over 500,000 cubic metres, producing up to 20 megawatts of hydro-power to ensure a reliable and consistent supply of clean water, bolstering the continued growth and development of New Tashkent City by meeting its increasing current and future water needs.

Al Shamsi commented, "Building on last year's success in leading the development of Tashkent's largest wastewater treatment plant, we are eager to embark on developing comprehensive evaluations and assessments for this new project that will set new standards for sustainable resource management and contribute to the long-lasting wellbeing and prosperity of the New Tashkent City community."

Abbaskhanov, in turn, said, "Developing this project will supply the people of New Tashkent with a reliable and sustainable operation that has proven its strength as state-of-the-art in the UAE, which goes alongside the reputation of TAQA Water Solutions and its engineers. This agreement is a significant step, and I am more than confident that the cooperation we have had over the past couple of months in developing this agreement has laid a solid foundation for the next steps."

Valued at AED2 billion, the project demonstrates an investment in the bright future and rapid growth of New Tashkent City. By securing the city's long-term water supply, the project paves the way for economic growth and aims to elevate the quality of life for the entire community.

This project further strengthens the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Uzbekistan, highlighting the shared commitment to sustainable development and economic progress.