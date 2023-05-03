Taqdeer Award, Dubai Health Authority campaign for early detection of preventive diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) Taqdeer Award, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, has launched a vast campaign for the early detection of preventable diseases targeting 900 workers in more than 100 distinguished companies that won the award in its last cycle.

The initiative, which will continue until 17th May, 2023, at the headquarters of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, will be completed in three stages with different medical specialisations.

Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said, “This initiative comes within our plans to spread health awareness among the workers and adopt early detection as a way of life to preserve their health and safety. We are stressing the importance of enhancing the health of our workers and promoting preventive health knowledge culture for a better quality of life for them and their families.”

He praised the Dubai Health Authority’s medical and technical support for the total success of the initiative. It provides doctors and nurses to conduct medical examinations on more than 900 workers of different ages and job categories.

The results of the medical examinations will allow workers to identify their health conditions and take appropriate procedures, examinations and treatments in case any symptoms are discovered or avoid further complications after contracting diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, poor eyesight and other diseases.

Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stressed the importance of early detection of various diseases among the labour community and raising awareness about the risk factors, preventing the diseases, reducing their risks, and maintaining the health and safety of the community.

He praised the cooperation of all participating organisations in the campaign, which enhances the DHA’s efforts and contributes towards achieving its vision of a healthier and happier society. He stressed its commitment and continuous support for such health programmes and campaigns to detect diseases early.

The first phase, involving 300 workers, will start today, with the DHA medical team conducting preliminary checks for diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol, in addition to examinations for eyesight and oral and dental health. The second phase of activities will start on 11th May and the third on 17th May, covering more than 600 workers.