UrduPoint.com

Taqdeer Award, Dubai Health Authority Campaign For Early Detection Of Preventive Diseases

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Taqdeer Award, Dubai Health Authority campaign for early detection of preventive diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) Taqdeer Award, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, has launched a vast campaign for the early detection of preventable diseases targeting 900 workers in more than 100 distinguished companies that won the award in its last cycle.

The initiative, which will continue until 17th May, 2023, at the headquarters of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, will be completed in three stages with different medical specialisations.

Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said, “This initiative comes within our plans to spread health awareness among the workers and adopt early detection as a way of life to preserve their health and safety. We are stressing the importance of enhancing the health of our workers and promoting preventive health knowledge culture for a better quality of life for them and their families.”

He praised the Dubai Health Authority’s medical and technical support for the total success of the initiative. It provides doctors and nurses to conduct medical examinations on more than 900 workers of different ages and job categories.

The results of the medical examinations will allow workers to identify their health conditions and take appropriate procedures, examinations and treatments in case any symptoms are discovered or avoid further complications after contracting diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, poor eyesight and other diseases.

Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stressed the importance of early detection of various diseases among the labour community and raising awareness about the risk factors, preventing the diseases, reducing their risks, and maintaining the health and safety of the community.

He praised the cooperation of all participating organisations in the campaign, which enhances the DHA’s efforts and contributes towards achieving its vision of a healthier and happier society. He stressed its commitment and continuous support for such health programmes and campaigns to detect diseases early.

The first phase, involving 300 workers, will start today, with the DHA medical team conducting preliminary checks for diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol, in addition to examinations for eyesight and oral and dental health. The second phase of activities will start on 11th May and the third on 17th May, covering more than 600 workers.

Related Topics

Poor Dubai Job Rashid Oral May All Blood Ramadan Labour

Recent Stories

TECOM Group ’s Q1 2023 net profit grows 34% to A ..

TECOM Group ’s Q1 2023 net profit grows 34% to AED 255 million

6 minutes ago
 PM for ensuring full benefits of bumper wheat crop ..

PM for ensuring full benefits of bumper wheat crop to farmers

14 minutes ago
 Kiev Not Involved in Drone Attack on Kremlin - Zel ..

Kiev Not Involved in Drone Attack on Kremlin - Zelenskyy's Office

1 minute ago
 UK economy shows no growth in February

UK economy shows no growth in February

1 minute ago
 Stellantis says easing chip crunch boosts sales

Stellantis says easing chip crunch boosts sales

1 minute ago
 Annual Inflation in Pakistan Stands at 36,4% in Ap ..

Annual Inflation in Pakistan Stands at 36,4% in April - Bureau of Statistics

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.