Tarahum Charity Foundation Covers AED1.25 Million Treatment Costs For 8 Patients On Zayed Humanitarian Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) In celebration of the Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Tarahum Charity Foundation has pledged to cover the medical expenses of eight patients, amounting to AED1.25 million.
This initiative draws inspiration from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who remains a remarkable model of generosity and humanitarian service.
The foundation announced that it will provide surgical, medical, and therapeutic services for the selected cases, including a 10-year-old child who has undergone 20 surgeries and still requires another critical procedure costing over AED700,000, offering hope for an improvement in his condition.
Dr. Ahmed Thlak, General Director of the Tarahum Charity Foundation, emphasised that this initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to honouring the memory of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a symbol of humanity, generosity, and compassion.
It also aligns with the UAE’s achievements in humanitarian efforts, reinforcing the culture of giving as a fundamental societal value that strengthens community cohesion.
He further noted that the UAE's leadership, government, and people, commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day with pride in the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, who made philanthropy a core principle of the nation’s sustainable development. His vision transformed humanitarian work into a defining characteristic of the UAE’s identity.
