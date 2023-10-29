‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) As part of the ongoing 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign launched in the UAE to provide humanitarian support to those affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, an event took place today at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City, where numerous volunteers participated in packing relief packages.

The community event saw volunteers, including citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities volunteer their time to prepare food and relief kits. Jointly organised by Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Watani Al Emarat Foundation and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the event reflects the country's values of humanitarian support and solidarity.

Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said that the 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign is in alignment with the Department's strategy, embodying the vision of the UAE leadership, which prioritises humanitarian work as a fundamental national value. He highlighted the Department’s commitment to delivering assistance to people in Gaza, mitigating the effects of the conflict, and ensuring all types of humanitarian requirements are met to overcome the challenges faced by children, women, and the elderly.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said that the campaign embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to aiding those in need and those affected by conflicts.

He also said that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts have deep roots, laid by its founding fathers and now embraced as a daily commitment by the leadership. He stressed that Dubai Cares is channelling its resources to ensure the success of this campaign in providing relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, while upholding the values of humanitarian and volunteer work.

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, CEO of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, explained that the ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign mirrors the Foundation’s commitment to promoting humanitarian and volunteer values. He also said that the campaign aligns with the strategic objectives of the UAE, a global leader in humanitarian endeavours and projects that support people affected by conflicts. He also commended the fruitful collaboration between the Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Dubai Cares and its role in the campaign's success.

The campaign seeks to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and elderly people. It is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development. The initiative is supported by 20 relief and humanitarian organisations.