Taraweeh, Eid Prayers To Be Performed At Home If Coronavirus Pandemic Continues: Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if coronavirus pandemic continues: Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of Council of Senior Scholars and General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, has stated that if it is impossible to perform Taraweeh and Eid prayers in the mosques because of the precautionary measures taken by the Saudi competent authorities to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, then people pray at their homes.

This came in his reply to a number of inquiries raised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on the holy month of Ramadan in light of the continuing pandemic, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

