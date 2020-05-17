UrduPoint.com
Taraweeh, Isha Prayers Broadcast Live From Sheikh Zayed Mosque In Ras Al Khaimah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Taraweeh, Isha prayers broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ras Al Khaimah said that Isha and Taraweeh prayers are streamed live across the emirate from the Sheikh Zayed Mosque throughout the last ten nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

The prayers are confined to the imam and two worshippers, taking into full consideration all precautionary and preventative measures adopted by the relevant UAE authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is aimed to maintain the spiritual nature of the holy month and ensure people remain in constant contact with mosques emirate-wide in light of the current circumstances.

