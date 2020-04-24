UrduPoint.com
Taraweeh To Be Broadcast Live From Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA), in coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said that Taraweeh prayers would be streamed live from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on official television channels and radio stations in the country throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

MoPA and GAIAE said that it has been decided that Taraweeh prayers will be confined to the imam and two worshippers, taking into full consideration all precautionary and preventative measures adopted by the relevant UAE authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

These measures include the regular screening of worshippers praying Taraweeh for COVID-19. Worshippers must also wear facemasks and gloves to ensure their safety.

The decision is reflective of the UAE leadership's keenness to maintain the spiritual nature of the holy month and allow Muslims constant contact with mosques nationwide in light of the current circumstances.

