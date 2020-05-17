Tarawih prayers from Sharjah Mosque to be broadcast on Sharjah TV

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced the exceptional and limited live broadcast of "Tarawih" prayers from the Sharjah Mosque on Sharjah tv.

Prayers will be restricted to the imam and only two worshipers, taking into account all the precautions and preventive measures, in line with United Arab Emirates directions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, to ensure their safety.