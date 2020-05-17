UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarawih Prayers From Sharjah Mosque To Be Broadcast On Sharjah TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Tarawih prayers from Sharjah Mosque to be broadcast on Sharjah TV

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced the exceptional and limited live broadcast of "Tarawih" prayers from the Sharjah Mosque on Sharjah tv.

Prayers will be restricted to the imam and only two worshipers, taking into account all the precautions and preventive measures, in line with United Arab Emirates directions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, to ensure their safety.

Related Topics

Sharjah United Arab Emirates Mosque TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

2 minutes ago

General Department of Airport Security assists in ..

2 minutes ago

Awqaf Foundation celebrates 15th anniversary with ..

47 minutes ago

FAHR reveals results of study on performance of re ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural, creative cooper ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.