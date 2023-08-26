Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBES, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2023) The Tarbes Racecourse in France is set to host three Al Wathba Stallions races on Sunday, featuring 42 horses, aged 3, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Each of the three races will feature a field of 14 horses, competing across a 2,100-metre track for an €18,000 prize.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.