UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Targeting Journalists Takes Toll On ‘societies As A Whole’ - UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:45 AM

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies as a whole’ - UN chief

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) When journalists are targeted, "societies as a whole pay a price", the UN chief said on Monday, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

"If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spelled out in his message for the day.

And when they cannot safely do their jobs, "we lose an important defense against the pandemic of misinformation and disinformation that has spread online," he added.

There were at least 21 attacks on journalists covering protests in the first half of 2020 – equal to the number of such attacks in the whole of 2017, Mr. Guterres said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted new perils for journalists and media workers, the UN chief reiterated his call for a "free press that can play its essential role in peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights."

"Fact-based news and analysis depend on the protection and safety of journalists conducting independent reporting, rooted in the fundamental tenet: ‘journalism without fear or favour,’' he concluded.

In her message, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, maintained that through accurate reporting, journalists "bring truth to light."

However, she noted that for too many "telling the truth comes at a price."

Between 2010 and 2019, close to 900 journalists were killed while doing their job, according Azoulay – more than 150 in the last two years alone. And death is not the only risk journalists are facing.

"Attacks on the press can take the form of threats, kidnappings, arrests, imprisonments or offline and online harassment with women being targeted in particular," the UNESCO chief elaborated.

UNESCO commemorates the day annually on 2 November to raise awareness and highlight some of the specific risks that journalists face in their quest to uncover the truth.

"On this day, I call on all Member States and international and non-governmental organisations to join forces to guarantee the safety of journalists and root out impunity," said the UNESCO chief.

"Only by investigating and prosecuting crimes against media professionals can we guarantee access to information and freedom of expression."

Related Topics

United Nations Job Price November Women 2017 2019 2020 Media All Jobs

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

6 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

21 minutes ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

47 minutes ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

24 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

2 hours ago

Restrictions in Place for COVID-19 May Limit Sprea ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.