Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Tariq Al Futtaim Investments announced its contribution of AED 3 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments’ contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

The campaign also helps establish the concept of charitable endowments, and embodies the UAE's long-term vision for charity, aiming to sustain its philanthropic philosophy, where healthcare plays a key role in ensuring social stability and development.

Tariq Al Futtaim, Chairman of the Tariq Al Futtaim Investments said the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the highest ideals of generosity in the UAE community, appreciating fathers for their vital role in promoting goodness and raising future generations who believe that the essence of humanity is giving and helping others.

Al Futtaim added: “Our participation in this Ramadan campaign demonstrates our dedication to utilizing our resources to ease the suffering of the less fortunate and ensure that impoverished and vulnerable patients receive the necessary treatment and medication. This is precisely the goal of the Fathers' Endowment campaign and the global humanitarian efforts of MBRGI.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).