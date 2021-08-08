Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Tasjeel, the UAE’s prominent vehicle testing and registration centre, has opened a testing centre at the Al Rahmania Mall, further expanding its footprint in Sharjah.

Spanning over 175 sqm and equipped to serve more than 100 vehicles daily, the new Tasjeel centre will offer automotive services to residents of Al Rahmania and nearby areas, according to a press release on Sunday.

"The opening of our first facility at a mall in Sharjah is a testament to our commitment to strengthen our presence in the emirate and to bring our services closer to customers. Offering high-quality testing and registration services is critical to ensuring road safety, as well as the well-being of our customers," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

In addition to testing and registration services offered at its centres, Tasjeel sites also distribute number plates, international driving licences, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests and on-board diagnostic test, among others.

ENOC and Dubai Police partnered in 1999 to set up Tasjeel to offer fast and convenient vehicle testing services in the Emirate. In 2006, Tasjeel began vehicle testing and registration services for Sharjah Police, becoming the official testing and registration provider in the Emirate.

Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 24 sites in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba – as well as three mobile units. To date, Tasjeel has tested over 18 million vehicles in its 91 testing bays in the country.