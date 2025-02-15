Open Menu

Tasleeh Holding To Showcase Cutting-edge Defence Innovations At IDEX 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) Tasleeh Holding announces its participation in the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, taking place from February 17-21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

“At Tasleeh Holding, we are dedicated to shaping the future of defence and security through groundbreaking innovation. IDEX 2025 provides an exceptional platform to unveil our latest advancements in tactical training, security, and smart storage solutions,” said Salem Al Matrooshi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding.

Reinforcing its commitment to advanced defence technology, Tasleeh Holding will showcase tactical solutions in collaboration with globally renowned companies MILO Live RMA and SWS Inntech SDN BHD.

MILO Live RMA from USA, a global leader in interactive simulation training and shooting range technologies, will showcase the PULSAR™ Target Retrieval System, a fully wireless solution enabling dynamic target movements for realistic training, along with the MILO Theater 180, a three-screen immersive simulation system designed for scenario-based tactical exercises with multi-directional engagement.

Meanwhile, SWS Inntech SDN BHD will highlight its next-generation smart weapon storage solutions, including the SWS MPS 30 Multi Pistol Storage, featuring RFID tracking, biometric authentication, and real-time monitoring; the SWS EMS Electronic Multi Storage, a high-capacity system offering real-time inventory control and enhanced security; and the IRON Guard Series, smart lockers equipped with biometric authentication and IoT-enabled security for superior asset protection.

"Our collaborations with MILO Live RMA and SWS Inntech underscore our dedication to equipping defence forces with state-of-the-art technology that enhances operational efficiency and safety. We look forward to showcasing these pioneering solutions and strengthening partnerships that drive the industry forward,” concluded Al Matrooshi.

