Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) IFF, a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, today announced the opening of a new creation, application and innovation center for its Taste division in Dubai to better serve its customers’ unique needs and drive growth in the African, middle Eastern, Turkish and Indian markets.

"The new facility is a testament to our commitment to investing in the region and to support the specific innovation needs of our customers, leveraging dedicated leadership and cross-functional regional resources," said Kathy Fortmann, Divisional CEO, Taste. "It will support our ongoing strategy to expand our geographic and customer reach, while accelerating growth in fast-growing emerging markets."

The state-of-the-art 1400m2 creative facility, centrally located in Dubai Science Park, will service companies in key regional markets by offering innovative flavors, savory solutions, juice-based compounds, inclusions, colors, and food protection solutions.

The new lab will support both the creation and application needs of all key categories, including snacks, beverages, savory, sweet, and dairy. The site also includes a full-scale Sensory and Consumer Insights lab, as well as an analytical lab. In line with the Company’s focus on sustainability, the facility is LEED certified.

Helga Moelschl, Vice President, Regional General Manager, added, "With our investment in the Dubai Creative Center, we are reaching a key milestone to provide enhanced and locally relevant support for our regional customer base through strong consumer insights, deep understanding of the consumer in these exciting markets, and speed-to-market. Our customers will also gain access to our global Re-Imagine innovation programs, which will bring global capabilities to the local markets. We are committed to raising the bar on the products and services we provide to meet our customers’ needs – both for now and in the future."