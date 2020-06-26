Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients: DoH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, continues to highlight success stories in the fight against COVID-19, and has confirmed that Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has no cases now, and is ready to return to its normal routine, providing healthcare services to all members of the community.

The milestone was reached thanks to the consistent efforts of the healthcare sector and testing in line with the National Screening Programme, which has drastically reduced the number of cases requiring medical care.

The DoH had also recently announced that several hospitals in the emirate have become free of COVID-19 cases in light of the high recovery cases and low cases of infection in the country.

This includes ADNEC field hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Mubadala Health Care and Mediclinic hospitals.

The DoH praised the tireless efforts made by the medical cadres across all healthcare facilities in the emirate.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi called on all members of the society to continue taking all necessary precautions including wearing face masks, washing hands periodically and keeping a safe distance.