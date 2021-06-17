Tawam Hospital saves elderly patient from permanent paralysis

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The medical team in the Interventional Radiology Department at Tawam Hospital, a facility affiliated with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) successfully treated a 75-year-old national patient. She was brought to the hospital's urgent care with symptoms of an acute stroke resulting in the loss of her ability to speak or move her right limb.

Upon arrival, the patient immediately underwent the necessary diagnostic radiological examinations, which identified the blockage of a large artery supplying the brain. The patient was then transferred to the cerebral catheterisation department, where the medical team rushed to remove the clot inside the cerebral vessels with advanced technologies and restored perfusion to the brain.

The patient's condition improved rapidly and only 24 hours after the procedure, she was able to talk and move.

Dr. Jamal Al-Qutaish, the consultant interventional radiologist and head of the Radiology Department at Tawam Hospital, said, "The time factor played a significant role in saving the life of this patient, as the awareness of the family in bringing her within two hours of the symptoms of stroke was one of the most important reasons for the success of the procedure and the improvement of the patient’s condition, in addition to the availability of the latest technology and medical expertise at Tawam Hospital."