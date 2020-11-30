UrduPoint.com
Tawam Hospital Succeeds In Fixing Shoulder Fracture Using Cutting Edge Arthroscopy

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The Orthopedic Team at Tawam Hospital, an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility, have been successful in fixing a fracture of the proximal humerus using shoulder arthroscopy, on a 39-year old patient. The fracture was caused by an injury as a result of a car accident.

The operation was performed by Dr. Lo’ay Alsayes, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tawam Hospital. According to Dr. Alsayes, the fracture on the patient’s shoulder was surgically treated using anchors and fibre tapes, as opposed to conventional metal screws. This allowed the surgery to be performed through a smaller incision in the body, instead of a larger one.

This innovative technique offers better pain management, shorter recovery periods and aesthetic benefits such as minimal scarring. Since no metal screws were used, this technique eliminates the need for a traditional, follow-up surgery to remove screws.

The patient recovered fully within six weeks from the date of the surgery and was able to resume his normal life.

Dr. Alsayes stated that the revolutionary surgery is part of the hospital’s vision to developand strengthen the expertise of surgeons, specializing in sport injuries and trauma. The goal is to expand on the department’s capabilities in conducting minimally invasive procedures and arthroscopic techniques, under the supervision of the Chief of the Department, Dr. Basil Al-Arabid.

"Our orthopedic sport injuries team began conducting complex and advanced shoulder arthroscopy for soft tissue procedures years ago. They have successfully performed rotator cuff repair, tendon alignment, stabilization of recurrent joint dislocations, treated frozen shoulder, bursitis, ligament reconstruction, and many other conditions relating to issues with the shoulder," added Dr. Alsayes.

