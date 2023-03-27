Tawam’s rheumatologists successfully treat a patient with lupus with a novel drug

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Doctors in the Rheumatology Department at Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, have successfully treated an Emirati patient with a new medicine for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The medicine has been approved by the U.S. food and Drug Administration and the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the UAE based on studies from various countries around the world.

The Rheumatology Department at Tawam provided this medicine at the Infusion Clinic with cutting-edge medication for lupus, a disease that occurs when one's body's immune system attacks one's own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease).

Elaborating further on the unique treatment, Dr. Khalid Alnaqbi, consultant and Chief of Rheumatology Department at Tawam Hospital and Adjunct Associate Professor at the UAE University, said, "The patient’s disease was uncontrolled for several years despite treating her with different medications. Lupus disease is a non-communicable autoimmune disease that may affect any part of the body due to antibodies produced by the body against certain tissues. The disease affects more females than males and may affect all ages, but it is often diagnosed in the 15 to 45 age group.”

Dr. Alnaqbi added, “The cause of the disease is still unknown, but many factors increase the likelihood of disease development such as genetic predisposition, ultraviolet light, hormonal imbalance, smoking, air pollution, obesity, post-traumatic stress, vitamin-D deficiency, interferon, viruses, microbiome and side effects of some medicines.”

Moreover, lupus may affect different parts of the body.

Symptoms may be mild or moderate, such as rash, excessive hair loss, headache unresponsive to painkillers, arthritis, low cell counts (white cells, red cells, or platelets), Raynaud’s phenomenon (blue fingers or toes upon exposure to cold or during periods of psychological stress) or dry eyes. Symptoms may be severe, affecting blood vessels, the liver, the kidney, or the nervous system.

Discussing living with her disease, the patient Sameeha commented, “I did not discuss my disease with my family or close friends. I was diagnosed 8 years ago, and I saw different doctors in many hospitals. I then decided to seek medical advice from Dr. Khalid Alnaqbi at Al Ain hospital, then I followed up in his clinic at Tawam hospital.

"I was treated with all available medications due to difficulty controlling my lupus, and I had to keep taking many drugs including steroids. Living with this disease has been challenging, but the support from Dr. Khalid and his team helped me tremendously to cope . I am glad I finally stopped taking steroids after years of taking them. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Khalid and his team for their exceptional care.”

Treatment of lupus is available at Abu Dhabi SEHA healthcare facilities. Dr. Alnaqbi emphasised the importance of adherence to medications, doctor's advice, clinic appointments, and follow-up tests in order to avoid complications of the disease (such as kidney failure, stroke, blood clot, bleeding in the lungs, and inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart or heart muscle, and pregnancy complications).”

To find out more about Tawam Hospital and SEHA’s services or book an appointment, call 800 50 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp on 02-4102200.