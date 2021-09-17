Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Trade sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) and the UK Defence and Security Exports Department for International Trade have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for defence industrial cooperation.

The signing, which took place virtually on the sidelines of the visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the UK.

The MoU was signed by Graham Stuart, British Minister of Exports and Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun.

Al Hosani said the MoU builds on the growing strategic ties between the two countries, under the vision and guidance of their leaderships.

He added that the MoU aims to establish a framework to strengthen ties in defence and security industry fields and to identify new opportunities for commercial cooperation.