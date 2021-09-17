UrduPoint.com

Tawazun And UK’s Defence And Security Exports Department For International Trade Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Trade sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) and the UK Defence and Security Exports Department for International Trade have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for defence industrial cooperation.

The signing, which took place virtually on the sidelines of the visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the UK.

The MoU was signed by Graham Stuart, British Minister of Exports and Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun.

Al Hosani said the MoU builds on the growing strategic ties between the two countries, under the vision and guidance of their leaderships.

He added that the MoU aims to establish a framework to strengthen ties in defence and security industry fields and to identify new opportunities for commercial cooperation.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Kingdom Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

21 minutes ago
 US Capitol braced for rally supporting January 6 r ..

US Capitol braced for rally supporting January 6 rioters

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Sent Letter to UN With Commitments to Exte ..

Taliban Sent Letter to UN With Commitments to Extend Aid, Protect UN Staff - Gut ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Guterres Tells Sputnik His Next Car Will ..

UN Chief Guterres Tells Sputnik His Next Car Will Be Electric

6 minutes ago
 Philippines Acknowledges Australia's Right to Have ..

Philippines Acknowledges Australia's Right to Have Nuclear Submarine Fleet

6 minutes ago
 Swiss tighten Covid border controls

Swiss tighten Covid border controls

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.