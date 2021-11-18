Tawazun announces development project for UAE Navy National Combat Management System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) has announced the launch of a qualitative project to develop a National Combat Management System (NCMS) for the UAE Navy and Coast Guards.

Matar Ali Romaithi, Tawazunâ€™s Chief Economic Development Officer said the project comes as part of Tawazunâ€™s vision to enable the defence and security industry and to play a key role in providing advanced equipment and systems that respond to the operational requirements of the UAE Armed Forces.

The project was conceived following consultation between Tawazun and the UAE Navy, following realisation of the need for a project that will reduce cost, support interoperability and provide a national solution that will encompass future requirements.

Al Romaithi also said that Marakeb Technologies LLC, a Strategic Development Fund Company, was chosen as the joint development partner alongside the yet to be named international supplier for the four-year development programme.

Talks are currently underway with leading European companies to select the international strategic partner for this project through Tawazun Economic Programme.

According to Al Romaithi, the project will involve technology development as well as capability development. Marakeb Technologies is entrusted with the successful delivery of the technology transfer and the training of skilled Emirati engineers to manage the system.

"The system will allow the Navy to have a sovereign capability to make modifications and upgrades over time. Concurrent with the rapid growth of UAEâ€™s defence and security industry, the NCMS hardware and software development environment will be key to long-term strategic success for sovereign capability development."

"We thank Tawazun Economic Council for trusting Marakeb Technologies and giving us the opportunity to work on key capabilities, enable technology and knowledge transfer and further develop national capabilities," Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Marakeb Technologies commented.