Tawazun becomes principal partner of IDEX, NAVDEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021), have signed a strategic agreement with the Tawazun Economic Council. Tawazun will be the principal partner of the exhibitions in line with IDEX’s strategy of fostering cooperation with national companies specialised in vital sectors.

Both IDEX and NAVDEX are held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 21st – 25th February 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, The events showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. Both will highlight the latest in military technology, helping develop the national defence sector. Additionally, the exhibitions forge new relationships between entities attending the event, and major international companies specialised in these sectors.

The exhibitions anticipate drawing a wide range of decision-makers, sector experts, and industry specialists working in defence. Representatives will discuss how technology adoption can meet shifting global challenges, as well as discussing strategic development that contributes toward world peace.

The partnership between both exhibitions and Tawazun is cited as a model for strategic cooperation in supporting the national defence sector. In so doing, the partnership continues to develop and modernise both national military and civilian projects, in line with the UAE’s sustainable development goals and strategies.

The two conferences are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

Commenting on the partnership, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "ADNEC has been working to further the participation of all national institutions in the various events that it organises. These efforts have strengthened ADNEC’s presence across various economic sectors through the development of strategic partnerships with prominent international companies."

Through these partnerships, he said, ADNEC has supported the opening of new markets for national products, enhancing the direct and indirect economic contribution of these companies to the local economy and transferring and localising knowledge in the country.

In turn, Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer, Economic Development Unit at Tawazun, commented, "In signing this agreement, we are following the strategic efforts of the Tawazun Economic Council. We look to support and enable the defence industries in the UAE, looking to maintain pace with rapid technological development across the sector."