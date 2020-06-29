Tawazun continues its SEEDS Programme through virtual internships

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Tawazun Economic Council, Tawazun, has unveiled an innovative virtual training solution through its partnership with six defence and aerospace companies and four universities in order to ensure continuance of the Sustain and Enhance Emiratisation in Defence and Security, SEEDs, programmeme by creating virtual internships.

In a statement, Tawazun said that 60 UAE national engineering students benefit from the programme that enables them to complete their summer industrial training at major defensc companies. "This allows Tawazun to ensure the continuity of the programme amid current pandemic," it added.

The engineering students currently attend Khalifa University, UAE University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic and Higher College of Technology. "All are required to complete an internship with a reputable company in an engineering-related field in order to complete their respective degree programmes," according to the company.

Training plans were presented by each defence company to the universities, in order to get the necessary approvals, based on their requirements. The candidates then went through a selection process for the positions.

"Now instead of a physical internship, each selected student will be participating in an innovative virtual engineering internship," Tawazun noted.

It added, that the engineering majors of the interns include; Communication Science, Computer Science, Software Development, Cyber Security, Mechanical, Electrical, Aerospace and Electro-mechanical engineering.

"A key priority is to build on the knowledge and innovation-based economy within the UAE, by supporting the growth and development of our national engineering students," said Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer of Tawazun.

"We are pleased to be able to work with our partners in such a creative way. Our students will continue to have access to valuable internships that will lead to their future employment, both benefitting themselves and the UAE defense and security industry as a whole," he added.

SEEDS offers international defence companies the opportunity to participate in value-driven capability development and job placement programmes for UAE nationals. The virtual internships ensure the continued collaboration between Tawazun and international defence companies.

Sixty defence and aerospace contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Thales, Nexter Systems, CAE, Diehl Group and Naval Group continue as SEEDS partners even though the students were unable to be physically present at the individual company’s facilities.