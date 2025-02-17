Tawazun Council advances tech capabilities in national naval operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) In a move that underscores its commitment to bolstering national defense capabilities, Tawazun Council has unveiled a strategic initiative to propel the development of the UAE’s National Combat Management System (NCMS) through advanced technology transfer and knowledge localisation.

The initiative builds on a landmark partnership forged in 19th of December 2023 with Naval Group, French Naval Defence company and Marakeb Technologies, UAE National Entity. This collaboration, aligned with the goals of the UAE’s Tawazun Economic Program, aims to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities while nurturing Emirati expertise in cutting-edge naval technologies.

In December 2024, Emirati engineers embarked on a two-year comprehensive training and joint development programme at the Naval Group Centre of Excellence for CMS in Ollioules, France.

The first phase, currently underway, focuses on the transfer of knowledge and technology, and integration. The second phase, to be conducted in the UAE, will grant the engineers full autonomy in the design, development and operation of nation critical functionalities and advanced naval combat systems.

At IDEX 2025, Tawazun Council is set to showcase the latest iteration of the UAE National Combat Management System, based on the combat-proven Naval Group’s SETIS® system.

Developed by Naval Group, the SETIS® system is already deployed on the UAE’s Bani Yas corvettes and on French Navy ships and other international naval fleets.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, emphasised the importance of this strategic collaboration between France and UAE, stating: “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the transfer of technology and localisation of knowledge, reinforcing the UAE’s vision to achieve technological autonomy and advance its defence manufacturing sector.”

“Our collaboration with Naval Group and Marakeb Technologies exemplifies how strategic partnerships can drive innovation and national capability development.

We are focused on empowering Emirati talent to design and develop world-class solutions that meet the highest global standards.” he added

Dr. Al Nuaimi further highlighted the long-term value of the initiative: “This programme creates an integrated environment where Emirati engineers gain hands-on experience, enabling them to develop and operate sophisticated systems that bolster the UAE’s defence readiness and cement its leadership in defence innovation.”

Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of Tawazun Economic Programme at Tawazun Council, said that the initiation of the technology transfer programme within the national naval combat management system marks a significant milestone. This move reflects Tawazun Council’s continued efforts in driving strategic partnerships, localising advanced technologies, and equipping local talents with practical, high-level expertise through the Tawazun Economic Programme.

“These partnerships play a vital role in advancing a comprehensive national industrial ecosystem built on innovation and knowledge. We are working on leveraging Tawazun programmes with similar capability development projects,” he noted.

Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman and CEO of Naval Group said, “Naval Group is very honoured of this new step in our long-term cooperation with the UAE. We are committed to keep supporting the UAE’s ambition to enhance its defence and security industry, and develop sustainable and long-term partnerships meeting the national sovereignty objectives of the country.”

Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Marakeb Technologies stated "Marakeb Technologies is proud to support the UAE’s defence sovereignty by advancing local expertise in combat management systems. Through our collaboration with Tawazun Council and Naval Group, we are driving technology localisation and empowering Emirati talent to develop world-class naval solutions, reinforcing the nation’s defence capabilities and operational readiness."