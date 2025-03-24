Open Menu

Tawazun Council Awards AED1.3 Billion Contract To Build Naval Vessels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Al Seer Marine and Damen International, an Abu Dhabi company, part of the Damen family, announced that their Joint Venture has secured a significant AED1.3 billion contract with Tawazun Council to manufacture advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

This four-year project will bolster the UAE's naval capabilities and enhance maritime security.

The OPVs will be equipped with cutting-edge naval technology and designed with advanced features.

These vessels will be capable of conducting a wide range of missions, such as EEZ Patrol, EEZ Surveillance, EEZ Interdiction (piracy, smuggling, environmental protection), maritime law enforcements and coast guard functions, search and rescue (SAR), and disaster relief.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, commented, "Tawazun's confidence in the JV capabilities marks a significant milestone, showcasing the strength of our shipbuilding expertise combined with comprehensive fleet support. With our proven track record in manufacturing advanced, globally competitive solutions locally in the UAE, we are committed to enhancing the UAE's industrial base, ensuring that all the vessels we build uphold the highest levels of operational readiness for national security.

"

To ensure peak performance of the fleet, the contract includes a comprehensive Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package. This comprehensive framework ensures predictive maintenance planning, bespoke training analysis, and proactive inventory and obsolescence management.

The ILS is designed to enable the vessels to remain mission-ready with minimal downtime, enhancing seamless functionality.

This significant partnership between Al Seer Marine, Damen International, and Tawazun Council marks a milestone in the UAE's maritime defence industry. By delivering advanced naval vessels and comprehensive support services, the joint venture will contribute to the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen its maritime security and protect its national interests.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia Riyals Israeli New Sheqel Family All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurb ..

Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project

6 minutes ago
 Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million end ..

Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..

21 minutes ago
 IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week ..

IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

36 minutes ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

58 minutes ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

1 hour ago
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

1 hour ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

1 hour ago
 DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 ..

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

2 hours ago
 Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East