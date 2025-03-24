Tawazun Council Awards AED1.3 Billion Contract To Build Naval Vessels
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Al Seer Marine and Damen International, an Abu Dhabi company, part of the Damen family, announced that their Joint Venture has secured a significant AED1.3 billion contract with Tawazun Council to manufacture advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).
This four-year project will bolster the UAE's naval capabilities and enhance maritime security.
The OPVs will be equipped with cutting-edge naval technology and designed with advanced features.
These vessels will be capable of conducting a wide range of missions, such as EEZ Patrol, EEZ Surveillance, EEZ Interdiction (piracy, smuggling, environmental protection), maritime law enforcements and coast guard functions, search and rescue (SAR), and disaster relief.
Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, commented, "Tawazun's confidence in the JV capabilities marks a significant milestone, showcasing the strength of our shipbuilding expertise combined with comprehensive fleet support. With our proven track record in manufacturing advanced, globally competitive solutions locally in the UAE, we are committed to enhancing the UAE's industrial base, ensuring that all the vessels we build uphold the highest levels of operational readiness for national security.
"
To ensure peak performance of the fleet, the contract includes a comprehensive Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package. This comprehensive framework ensures predictive maintenance planning, bespoke training analysis, and proactive inventory and obsolescence management.
The ILS is designed to enable the vessels to remain mission-ready with minimal downtime, enhancing seamless functionality.
This significant partnership between Al Seer Marine, Damen International, and Tawazun Council marks a milestone in the UAE's maritime defence industry. By delivering advanced naval vessels and comprehensive support services, the joint venture will contribute to the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen its maritime security and protect its national interests.
