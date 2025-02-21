Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for border surveillance development

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) KETECH, an Abu Dhabi-based company, has signed a partnership agreement with the world’s major LIDAR technologies developer and manufacturer “Raymetrics, to develop one-of-a-kind long-range, mesh networked, AI base Symban surveillance system"SIMBAN”.

Key Tech and Raymetrics agreed on merging their state-of-the-art technologies in order to create a new next generation border surveillance with detection capability of unauthorised aerial vehicles.

The new system “ASTERIA” aims to prevent mass drone attacks besides illegal activities such as human trafficking and provide border protection along with other strategic measures not only in the UAE and Europe but all over the world.

The system is distinguished by its versatile operational applications, including the detection of drone swarms, the protection of critical infrastructure and vital sites, as well as safeguarding high-profile individuals.

Additionally, it supports surveillance during major events such as climate conferences (COP), the Olympic Games, and G20 summits, ensuring a secure environment for these global gatherings. The system also extends its capabilities to the protection of energy and water resources, including pipeline security, as well as supporting search and rescue operations on land and at sea, maritime surveillance, and wildfire prevention.

These features significantly enhance emergency response and security crisis management with high efficiency.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, said, ”State-of-the-art technology Asteria’s initiation by the Abu Dhabi-born company, Key Tech and its Greek partner Raymetrics, shows us our excellence in high-tech grounds and keystones that still need to pass in order to achieve further capabilities in defence innovation. We believe that the UAE is and continues to be the Defense Tech Development Leader. Soon, Key Tech’s systems will be used in all parts of the world."

Key Tech’s Chairman Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli indicates the importance of border protection based on many unfortunate occasions in the world that is happening over the last years,

“Our initiation of Asteria concept on Symban platform with Raymetric’s LIDAR technology is a major achievement for the UAE's Technological history; along with the mass manufacturing capabilities that we developed, our target is to reach out to countries where illegal activities and secure surveillance is a major challenge.”