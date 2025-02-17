Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, stated that the IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 exhibitions are among the most significant global events shaping the future of the defence and security industries. These events highlight the UAE’s leading position in developing an advanced national defence industry ecosystem that is globally competitive and contributes to international stability.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the exhibitions, Dr. Nasser Nuaimi emphasised that Tawazun Council continues to play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable economic development and enhancing local content by formulating strategic policies for the defence industry. The council also manages the Economic Offset Programme, develops defence and security industrial zones, and contributes to job creation in knowledge-based, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence sectors. Additionally, it works on empowering startups, increasing their competitiveness, boosting investment incentives, developing national talent, and supporting innovation, research, and development.

The Secretary-General also highlighted that Tawazun Council has achieved notable milestones that have had a direct impact on the defence and security industries.

The council has contributed to the development and growth of 12 industrial and economic sectors, the establishment of more than 65 defence industry and service companies and projects, and the creation of 133 joint trade ventures, leading to the generation of over 100,000 jobs for UAE nationals.

He further emphasised that the council has successfully completed over 14 research and development projects in defence technology and manufacturing, fostering innovation in the defence and security industries.

He reaffirmed Tawazun Council’s commitment to advancing defence and security technology through the management of R&D programmes in close collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

He also revealed that the council is currently working on a Defence Technology Roadmap and R&D Strategies, aimed at establishing and managing specialised research and development centres, implementing technology transfer programmes, enhancing management and application mechanisms, and empowering national talent.