Tawazun Council, FANR Discuss Cooperation Prospects At IDEX
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) explored avenues for enhancing cooperation and joint coordination between the two sides. This came during a meeting held at the margins of (IDEX 2025), currently underway in Abu Dhabi.
This meeting aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between national institutions, and exchange knowledge and expertise in the regulation of Quality and Conformity in areas of common interest and was attended by senior officials from both sides.
Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Chief Regulations at Tawazun Council, emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships and fostering closer collaboration, highlighting the need for integrated efforts, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of best practices to achieve strategic objectives in economic and security objectives that serve national interests.
Meanwhile, Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR stressed that the Authority places importance on strengthening and expanding cooperation with national partners.
Viktorsson underlined the importance of this collaboration in supporting policy development competencies, in line with the highest international standards. He reiterated FANR’s commitment to working closely with strategic partners to achieve shared goals.
