Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – In line with its role as the entity responsible for regulating and developing the defense and security industries in the UAE, the Executive Committee in Tawazun Council has issued resolutions aimed at regulating licensing procedures, accreditation standards, evaluation processes, and the issuance of conformity certificates. Through these resolutions, the council seeks to uphold the highest standards of quality and compliance by adopting the best regulatory practices, ensuring adherence to global benchmarks, and fostering a regulatory environment that supports the growth and development of the defense and security industries in the UAE.

The Executive Committee's resolutions regarding the adoption of the "Quality Mark for the Defense and Security Sector," the regulation of evaluation and conformity assessment centres, and the organization of defense and security products reaffirm the council's commitment to enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and competitiveness of products. These measures contribute to sustainable development, bolster the national economy, and further solidify the UAE’s position as a global leader in the defense and security industries in accordance with the highest international standards.

The resolution No. (14) of 2024, on the "Adoption of the Quality Mark for the Military and Security Sector," outlines the design of the quality mark for licensing defense and security products, as well as the mark for licensing factories and companies. All relevant entities are required to adhere to the specified design of the mark, as well as rules and provisions for its usage. The resolution mandates the Secretary General of the Council to issue the necessary provisions and controls for the use of quality mark and related certificates, in addition to any other resolutions required for its implementation.

The resolution No. (15) of 2024, pertaining to the "Regulation of Centres for the Evaluation and Conformity of Military and Security Products," obligates all government and non-government centres operating in the UAE, including free zones, to register with Tawazun Council, in accordance with established requirements and procedures, including submission of applications to the competent authority concerned with regulating economic activities in the respective emirate, for a licence to practice evaluation and conformity activity. The concerned authority is then required to refer the application to Tawazun Council to review and assess the centres' compliance with the necessary requirements and to decide, under the provisions of the resolution, on the application.



The resolution also specifies the procedures for issuing accreditation certificates, the duration of accreditation and its renewal, and the provisions for carrying out licensed activities after the accreditation. It also addresses the requirements for conducting tests, licensing provisions for evaluation and conformity centres, and the procedures for amending, suspending, or cancelling licensed activities.

It stipulates that it is required for all Centres concerned with the provisions of this Resolution must reconcile their situations in accordance with its provisions within a period not exceeding one year from the date of its entry into force.

The resolution No. (16) of 2024, pertaining to the "Regulation of Military and Security Products," stipulates that obtaining a conformity certificate or a permit to use, is mandatory for dealing with any product. It prohibits the import, export, manufacture, display, sale, or storage of any product without obtaining a conformity certificate or a handling permit and that the product complies with applicable legislations, including these resolutions and other resolutions related to the product.

Tawazun Council or an accredited evaluation centre shall receive the applications from the supplier to review, evaluate, verify the conformity of products and grant the conformity certificate and quality mark, if the product meets all requirements, in accordance with approved provisions and procedures, which are determined by a resolution from the Secretary General.

The resolution further assigns Tawazun Council or an entity authorized by it, along with concerned authorities, the responsibility of monitoring products in the market to verify their compliance with approved standards. It also stipulates that the Secretary General of the Council shall approve the resolutions for the authorized standard specifications of military and security products.

Additionally, the supplier must, as appropriate, reconcile the status of his Product within a period not exceeding one year from the date of the implementation of the provisions of this Resolution, by submitting a request to evaluate and conform the Product to the Council or one of the licensed evaluations and conformity centres.