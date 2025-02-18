Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council, Kaman Precision Products, a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, and Kintsugi Holding (Kintsugi) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Height of Burst (HOB) sensor manufacturing and final assembly facility at Tawazun Industrial Park.

The FireBurst System HOB technology for Laser Guided Bombs will be used in Kaman’s planned joint venture with Kintsugi Holding to serve multiple customers in the UAE and the region.

Compatible with any Paveway II General Purpose configuration, it acts as a cost-effective force multiplier, effectively engaging multiple targets with a single system. Its installation is simple and requires no specialised tools, offering flexibility and efficiency.

The planned Manufacturing Facility will employ advanced precision manufacturing, support the hiring of highly skilled Emirati engineers and aim to enhance the UAE’s aerospace and defence industries.

The agreement was signed on the second day of IDEX 2025 by Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Programme at Tawazun Council; Sharief Fahmy, Regional Executive Director of Kaman; and Abdulrahman Al Harmoodi, VP of Advanced Systems of Kintsugi Holding.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Shamsi stated, “This agreement marks a strategic step toward strengthening national industrial capabilities in advanced and precision technologies. Through this collaboration, we aim to support the localisation of defence industries and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing.”

He added that the facility's establishment reflects the commitment to fostering industrial innovation and integrating with local and international partners to generate added value for the national economy. This project will also localise Sensor Technologies and promote the Made in the Emirates brand for export globally.

“Our plan to manufacture the FireBurst System HOB technology in the UAE highlights our commitment to supporting the region’s defence and security sectors,” said Fahmy.

Al Harmoodi stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Tawazun Council and Kaman to build a product in the UAE, as this partnership will enhance local sensor technology production and contribute to the UAE’s growing reputation as a defence manufacturing hub.”