- Home
- Middle East
- Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding To Establish Height Of Burst Sensor Manufacturing In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council, Kaman Precision Products, a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, and Kintsugi Holding (Kintsugi) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Height of Burst (HOB) sensor manufacturing and final assembly facility at Tawazun Industrial Park.
The FireBurst System HOB technology for Laser Guided Bombs will be used in Kaman’s planned joint venture with Kintsugi Holding to serve multiple customers in the UAE and the region.
Compatible with any Paveway II General Purpose configuration, it acts as a cost-effective force multiplier, effectively engaging multiple targets with a single system. Its installation is simple and requires no specialised tools, offering flexibility and efficiency.
The planned Manufacturing Facility will employ advanced precision manufacturing, support the hiring of highly skilled Emirati engineers and aim to enhance the UAE’s aerospace and defence industries.
The agreement was signed on the second day of IDEX 2025 by Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Programme at Tawazun Council; Sharief Fahmy, Regional Executive Director of Kaman; and Abdulrahman Al Harmoodi, VP of Advanced Systems of Kintsugi Holding.
Commenting on the agreement, Al Shamsi stated, “This agreement marks a strategic step toward strengthening national industrial capabilities in advanced and precision technologies. Through this collaboration, we aim to support the localisation of defence industries and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing.”
He added that the facility's establishment reflects the commitment to fostering industrial innovation and integrating with local and international partners to generate added value for the national economy. This project will also localise Sensor Technologies and promote the Made in the Emirates brand for export globally.
“Our plan to manufacture the FireBurst System HOB technology in the UAE highlights our commitment to supporting the region’s defence and security sectors,” said Fahmy.
Al Harmoodi stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Tawazun Council and Kaman to build a product in the UAE, as this partnership will enhance local sensor technology production and contribute to the UAE’s growing reputation as a defence manufacturing hub.”
Recent Stories
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE2 minutes ago
-
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre17 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Ukraine issue joint statement32 minutes ago
-
Seven killed in mine collapse in central Kazakhstan47 minutes ago
-
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO1 hour ago
-
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports1 hour ago
-
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing2 hours ago
-
Russian language textbook for Arabic-speaking students to be launched in UAE2 hours ago
-
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance2 hours ago
-
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 212 hours ago
-
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 20253 hours ago