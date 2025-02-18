Tawazun Council, Mubadala Invest In UAE's Aerospace Future With Al Ain MRO Facility
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council and Mubadala Investment Company are partnering to reshape the aerospace landscape with a cutting-edge aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Al Ain.
This strategic collaboration underscores the UAE's commitment to becoming a global aerospace leader and will significantly contribute to the nation’s economy.
Announced at IDEX 2025, this landmark project establishes the first engine MRO of its kind in the MENA and South Asia regions. Developed by Sanad in collaboration with Pratt & Whitney —a global leader in aerospace technologies—the state-of-the-art Al Ain facility will provide comprehensive MRO services and empower a new generation of Emirati talent.
Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, commented, “Tawazun Council is committed to a robust national vision for industrial growth, with a strategic emphasis on developing the UAE's sovereign capabilities in the aerospace sector. This partnership with Mubadala and Pratt & Whitney is a key element of this strategy, fostering a thriving aerospace industry and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in aerospace.”
Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said, “This partnership between Mubadala and Tawazun is a clear demonstration of the Mubadala UAE Investments Platform delivering on its mandate.
We are building national champions in the aerospace sector, fostering a vibrant aerospace ecosystem, and partnering with world-class entities like Pratt & Whitney to accelerate the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s economy. This collaboration is a key component of our nation's economic diversification strategy, solidifying Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as a global leader in aerospace and a hub for innovation.”
Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said, “This MRO partnership between Mubadala, Tawazun, and Pratt & Whitney is a significant step forward in the UAE's economic transformation. It directly contributes to our objective of creating a knowledge-based, innovative, and diversified economy. This alliance strengthens the UAE's aerospace industry, demonstrating how strategic investments drive growth and create high-quality jobs for Emirati talent.”
Building on a legacy of 38 years in aircraft engine MRO and leveraging its extensive network of global partnerships, Sanad is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of aerospace and driving innovation across the industry.
