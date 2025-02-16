- Home
- Middle East
- Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to strengthen national secu ..
Tawazun Council Sees Anticipation, Adaptation, Future Readiness Converge To Strengthen National Security
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, said that the past few years had revealed the fragility of global supply chains and in an increasingly interconnected world, disruptions in one part of the system can ripple across industries, affecting even the most well-prepared sectors, noting that the defense industry has not been immune to these disruptions.
Addressing the International Defence Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi today, Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi noted that trade routes are the lifelines of defense logistics, ensuring that critical materials and equipment reach where they are needed, when they are needed.
‘’Yet, these very arteries of global security are increasingly under strain. Natural disasters, geopolitical blockades, and economic instability have repeatedly shown their ability to cripple supply chains, halting the flow of essential components and delaying production timelines.''
When trade routes are disrupted, he added, the consequences are not just logistical—they are strategic. ‘’Delayed shipments mean delayed capabilities, compromised supply chains mean compromised readiness.
This reality demands urgent action. We must not only rethink and rebuild our defense supply chains for now rather future-proof them.''
‘’In today’s unpredictable world, resilience is not a choice—it is a necessity. A resilient defense industry ecosystem demands a strategic balance—one that brings together localised production, regional partnerships, and strong global collaboration. This integrated approach is what strengthens the ability to navigate complexities, adapt to evolving threats, and drive sustainable growth in the defense sector,'' he said.
‘’At Tawazun Council, we see resilience not merely as a response to challenges but as a core principle—where anticipation, adaptation, and future readiness converge to strengthen national security and drive long-term sustainability. Our mission is to shape a defense ecosystem that is agile and future-ready, aligned with the UAE leadership’s aspiration to position the country as a preferred hub for regional and international defense industries,'' he explained.
Recent Stories
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to strengthen national secu ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain security, stability: F ..48 minutes ago
-
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence preparedness,1 hour ago
-
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs2 hours ago
-
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years2 hours ago
-
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation2 hours ago
-
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosystems3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts Committee3 hours ago
-
Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner in US$155m loan for ‘Daewoo Engineering ..3 hours ago
-
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers4 hours ago