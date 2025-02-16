Open Menu

Tawazun Council Sees Anticipation, Adaptation, Future Readiness Converge To Strengthen National Security

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, said that the past few years had revealed the fragility of global supply chains and in an increasingly interconnected world, disruptions in one part of the system can ripple across industries, affecting even the most well-prepared sectors, noting that the defense industry has not been immune to these disruptions.

Addressing the International Defence Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi today, Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi noted that trade routes are the lifelines of defense logistics, ensuring that critical materials and equipment reach where they are needed, when they are needed.

‘’Yet, these very arteries of global security are increasingly under strain. Natural disasters, geopolitical blockades, and economic instability have repeatedly shown their ability to cripple supply chains, halting the flow of essential components and delaying production timelines.''

When trade routes are disrupted, he added, the consequences are not just logistical—they are strategic. ‘’Delayed shipments mean delayed capabilities, compromised supply chains mean compromised readiness.

This reality demands urgent action. We must not only rethink and rebuild our defense supply chains for now rather future-proof them.''

‘’In today’s unpredictable world, resilience is not a choice—it is a necessity. A resilient defense industry ecosystem demands a strategic balance—one that brings together localised production, regional partnerships, and strong global collaboration. This integrated approach is what strengthens the ability to navigate complexities, adapt to evolving threats, and drive sustainable growth in the defense sector,'' he said.

‘’At Tawazun Council, we see resilience not merely as a response to challenges but as a core principle—where anticipation, adaptation, and future readiness converge to strengthen national security and drive long-term sustainability. Our mission is to shape a defense ecosystem that is agile and future-ready, aligned with the UAE leadership’s aspiration to position the country as a preferred hub for regional and international defense industries,'' he explained.

