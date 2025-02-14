Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDEX & NAVDEX 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council is set to take part as the Principal Partner in the 17th edition of IDEX 2025 and the 8th edition of NAVDEX 2025.

The event is organised by ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, from 17th to 21st February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This participation underscores Tawazun Council’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambitious vision for advancing its defence industries, enhancing technological capabilities, and strengthening the country’s global position in advanced sectors.

The Council aims to expand strategic partnerships, highlight its role as a government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies, and optimise defence procurement and acquisition through innovative systems that maximise value and ensure the sustainability of technology and innovation.

Additionally, the Council will showcase its efforts in regulating the defence sector, establishing quality and conformity standards, and advancing research and development (R&D) in the defence and security industries, all of which contribute to accelerating sector growth and boosting competitiveness.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, emphasised the significance of IDEX & NAVDEX 2025 as a global platform reflecting the UAE’s vision for adopting cutting-edge technology, innovation, and collaboration in defence and security industries.

He stated, "Tawazun Council is dedicated to driving innovation in the defence sector, in alignment with the UAE’s rapid technological advancements in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Robotics, and the internet of Things (IoT).

Our goal is to shape a future where advanced technology seamlessly integrates with defence operations, strengthening the UAE’s leadership in this field."

He further highlighted that, through a clear vision and an integrated strategy, Tawazun Council continues to develop national capabilities and build a sustainable defence ecosystem, fostering innovation and growth in advanced defence industries.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chief Corporate Services Officer at Tawazun Council and official spokesperson for IDEX & NAVDEX 2025, revealed that the Council’s chalet at IDEX will cover 2,040 square metres, showcasing key initiatives, innovations, and solutions from its various divisions and subsidiaries, TIP, TQC, and Tasneef.

"For the first time, the Council will organise "Tawazun Talks", a specialised discussions featuring leading experts and academics to explore the latest developments in the defence and security industries. Additionally, the chalet will feature innovative students’ projects from Khalifa University, reflecting Tawazun Council’s efforts to support local innovation and foster R&D in the sector," she said.

The Council will also organise the daily press conference to announce defence deals signed during the exhibition on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and security agencies, further underscoring the UAE’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships, advancing knowledge exchange, and driving innovation in the defence sector

