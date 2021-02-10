UrduPoint.com
Tawazun Increases Pavilion Space By 74% At IDEX 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Tawazun has announced its participation at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021) held from the 21st February to the 25th February, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Tawazun Economic Council had previously signed an agreement with ADNEC to become the Principal Partner of this edition of IDEX and Navdex 2021.

Tarek Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of the Tawazun Economic Council, said, "The principal partnership and participation of Tawazun Economic Council in IDEX 2021 and Navdex 2021 is in line with the vision of Tawazun. Our objectives include supporting and empowering the defence and security industry and contributing to the development of the UAE Armed Forces capabilities.

"Tawazun is also focused on developing the UAE’s technological and industrial capabilities and in supporting the government’s directives of achieving sustainable economic growth in the country.

"The Tawazun Economic Council looks forward to showcasing its core operations and crucial role in empowering the national defence and security industry and enabling strategic partners and specialised international companies.

"

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Director of Tawazun Corporate Communications Department, said that Tawazun's pavilion this year is 74 percent larger than its space last year, because of "Tawazun management’s strong belief in the importance of the exhibition and the opportunity that it offers to communicate with strategic partners in the defence sector."

The pavilion includes specialised projects and advanced technologies developed locally and in collaboration with several strategic partners. Tawazun, Proof House, Strategic Development Fund and others will be showcasing their individual programmes and projects.

Al Jaber added, "In this edition of the exhibition, the Council will offer a virtual platform to allow those who cannot visit in person to explore the pavilion virtually. Viewers also have the ability to interact with the exhibitors to get more information about the projects or set online meetings."

