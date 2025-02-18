Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus Sign Cooperation Agreement At IDEX 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) and Calidus Group have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding Calidus' manufacturing operations and utilising the integrated operational services provided by the Park.
Signed on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, this collaboration is set to enhance the competitiveness of the defence industry and further solidify TIP's position as a leading manufacturing hub in the region.
The agreement focuses on strengthening cooperation, supporting industrial investments, and fostering innovation to drive economic growth. TIP offers a comprehensive infrastructure and specialised services for companies in the defence and security sectors.
Through the agreement, TIP will provide comprehensive one-stop-shop and industrial real estate services for "Alhada" missile factory and Calidus’ Group’s advanced manufacturing facilities, which will be built in the Park, to ensure operational efficiency and enhance capabilities through state-of-the-art facilities that meet global standards.
Dr. Khalifa Murad Al Blooshi, CEO of Calidus Group, emphasised the significance of this partnership in advancing the company’s efforts to expand its operations in the aerospace and defence sectors, relying on the "one-stop-shop" services offered by TIP.
He added that this partnership represents an important step in strengthening Calidus’ position in defence and aerospace equipment and systems, along with their associated requirements, in accordance with the highest global standards in the industry.
For his part, Eng. Fayez Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO of TIP, noted that Calidus plays a key role in developing defence systems, particularly in aerospace. He highlighted that the partnership reflects Calidus' confidence in the integrated infrastructure and comprehensive services provided by the complex.
He added, “We are proud of this collaboration, which will enable Calidus to expand its operations within Tawazun Industrial Park, reflecting our commitment to providing an innovative environment that supports national capabilities in defence and security industries.”
Al Nahdi also said that this move aligns with the UAE’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading center for advanced industries and to support innovation in the defence sector, thus enhancing the country's competitiveness on both regional and global levels.
Tawazun Industrial Park’s investments in infrastructure, real estate solutions, and industrial facilities to support both current and future projects of Calidus Group amount to approximately AED200 million. These investments, reflecting the efficiency of the services provided to companies by offering an integrated industrial environment that supports operational efficiency and enhances competitiveness in the industrial sector.
By fostering a business-friendly environment, these investments have further solidified confidence among companies, positioning Tawazun Industrial Park as a premier hub for industrial growth and innovation.
