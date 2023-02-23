Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) In celebration of the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE and in line with COP28’s objectives, Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), the industrial development-enabling arm of Tawazun Council, today announced the signing of a solar lease with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the middle East and Africa.

The agreement was signed at Tawazun Council Chalet at IDEX,by Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, Managing Director and CEO of TIP, and Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow Door, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

Located at the state-of-the-art TIP facilities, the solar park is being installed with a capacity of 4,382 kilowatt-peak. Over 7,600 solar panels will be installed for both rooftop and carport applications. Once completed, the solar park is expected to produce 7.1 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 5,000 metric tonnes. Construction Installation will begin in the second quarter of 2023 and the project is expected to be operating by the end of 2023.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Tawazun Council and Chairman of TIP, stated that sustainability is fundamental to the Council and the Park's strategies and operations.

"The initiative taken by TIP to expand the usage of renewable energy demonstrates our dedication to supporting the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy Plan and our keenness to strike a balance between industrial and technological progress and sustainable development," he added.

Al Nahdi said, “As the region’s premier defece and security park, we value security of all aspects and energy security is an integral part of our ethos. The 4.4 MW solar lease with Yellow Door Energy will enable us to secure our energy supply from a clean and reliable source of electricity, lower our electricity bills and contribute to the Nation’s Clean Energy by 2050 Strategy.”

He noted that the plant project is a new milestone in the Park's sustainability strategy, promoting environmental preservation and reducing carbon emissions.

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of Yellow Door Energy, commented, “Yellow Door Energy is honoured to partner with Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) on this solar lease, in time to celebrate the Year of Sustainability and contribute to COP28’s objectives. Yellow Door Energy was founded in the UAE, and today we reaffirm our commitment to the nation by signing the solar lease in the capital. This is our first project in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to providing more businesses in the emirate with affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for many years to come.”