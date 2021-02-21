Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council and Tawazun Technology and Innovation have signed multiple agreements with Saab on the first day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi. The agreements will see Saab carrying out research and development in the UAE in the sensor systems area as well as participate in the Sustain and Enhance Emiratisation in Defence and Security (SEEDS) programme.

The agreements signify the strong relationships between Saab and Tawazun Economic Council, as the defence and security industry enabler responsible for the creation and development of a sustainable industry in the UAE, and Tawazun Technology and Innovation.

Micael Johansson, Saab’s President and CEO, and Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab Ltd. in the UAE, and Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, were present at the signing ceremony held at the Tawazun Chalet.

Commenting on the agreements, Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab Ltd., said: "Research and development has been at the core of our strategy to grow in the UAE since we established our development and production centre in Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in 2018. We are excited to deliver in the sensor systems area, for civil as well as military applications, so as to maximise our offering in the UAE and to the international market.

We are keen to build on our partnership with Tawazun to form a strong local foundation and a solid defence and security ecosystem in the UAE."

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, said: "Our partnership with Saab is an example of an international partnership that is beneficial for both parties. Together, Tawazun and Saab will continue to develop and build up the UAE’s critical technical capabilities and national competencies and skills, fortifying our contribution to the UAE. We welcome Saab’s increased participation and involvement with our programs."

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to localisation, Saab has also formed a collaboration with Tawazun Economic Council on the Sustain and Enhance Emiratization in Defence and Security (SEEDS) programme. The programme enables Emirati nationals at senior and mid-management levels, as well as fresh graduates of various specialties, to work closely with the world’s top defence and aerospace manufacturers to develop their skillsets.

"Supporting local talent and creating high-tech jobs in the UAE is a focus for Saab in the country. We are looking forward to growing our local team and having more Emirati nationals join our Saab family," concluded Rosén.