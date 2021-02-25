Tawazun provides support to TROOSS SEAS Engineering air-to-water project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council, a key enabler of the UAE’s defence and security industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with TROOSS SEAS Engineering, to support the company’s plans to develop air-to-water technology for both military and civilian uses.

The groundbreaking technology, developed by Swiss company SEAS, has been awarded four international patents.

The MoU was signed at Tawazun’s Pavilion at IDEX 2021 by Zaal Zayed Al Mansouri, Executive Director, Industrial Development at Tawazun, and Ali AlKatheeri, Chairman of TROOSS SEAS Engineering.

Under the MoU, Tawazun will provide support to TROOSS SEAS Engineering’s plans to set up a first of its kind facility for the development and manufacturing of water generation devices, in collaboration with the Swiss company SEAS.

"The MoU stems from Tawazun’s commitment to providing support to national SMEs who are joining the defence and security sectors, the development of leading concepts, cutting edge and innovative technologies, and finally contributing to the ongoing drive for comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE," said Zaal Al Mansouri.

Ali AlKatheeri stated, "We are proud of the support given by Tawazun. This project will boost our company’s plans to develop the capabilities and to provide top of the line products that meet the needs of both military and civilian customers."

He revealed that the project’s business plan includes the manufacturing of 3,000 water generating devices, each with a 30-liter a day capacity, within the first five years of operation for use by military and civilian consumers.

The company will also open sales and after-sale services centers for the units across the UAE, ensuring that local vendors are engaged in the supply chain. Emirati engineers and technicians will be provided with training in service and maintenance.