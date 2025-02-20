Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tawazun Council’s chalet during IDEX 2025.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi, Secretary General of ADQCC, and Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of TQC, in the presence of Saeed Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute and Chairmanship of the SMIIC Metrology Council and senior officials from both sides.

The agreement aims to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation and expand collaboration between both parties. It focuses on knowledge exchange and expertise sharing in scientific, industrial, and legal standers, as well as technical, conformity assessment for products, processes, and services. Additionally, the MoU covers proficiency testing, laboratory comparisons, accreditation, research, training, and the organization of specialised workshops.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi stated, "The signing of the MOU with Tawazun Quality and Conformity is a strategic step towards enhancing the quality of products and services offered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The cooperation and partnership between us is a fundamental pillar in achieving shared goals in developing standards and practices that ensure safety and efficiency. We look forward to working together to achieve tangible results that contribute to raising the level of quality and improving performance across various sectors, and to help enhance the capabilities of technical personnel and promote knowledge through the exchange of expertise, thus driving the sustainable development of the country."

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi emphasised that TQC represents the UAE’s national initiative dedicated to testing and certifying products and services in compliance with local and international standards, supporting the defence and security industry in coordination with strategic partners.

He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to develop advanced technologies through innovative operational programs and establish a robust infrastructure that enhances qualification testing, accelerates processes, and improves efficiency in the defense manufacturing sector, thereby boosting the UAE’s competitiveness in this field.”