- Home
- Middle East
- Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX
Tawazun Quality And Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality And Conformity Council Sign MoU At IDEX
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tawazun Council’s chalet during IDEX 2025.
The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi, Secretary General of ADQCC, and Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of TQC, in the presence of Saeed Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute and Chairmanship of the SMIIC Metrology Council and senior officials from both sides.
The agreement aims to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation and expand collaboration between both parties. It focuses on knowledge exchange and expertise sharing in scientific, industrial, and legal standers, as well as technical, conformity assessment for products, processes, and services. Additionally, the MoU covers proficiency testing, laboratory comparisons, accreditation, research, training, and the organization of specialised workshops.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi stated, "The signing of the MOU with Tawazun Quality and Conformity is a strategic step towards enhancing the quality of products and services offered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The cooperation and partnership between us is a fundamental pillar in achieving shared goals in developing standards and practices that ensure safety and efficiency. We look forward to working together to achieve tangible results that contribute to raising the level of quality and improving performance across various sectors, and to help enhance the capabilities of technical personnel and promote knowledge through the exchange of expertise, thus driving the sustainable development of the country."
Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi emphasised that TQC represents the UAE’s national initiative dedicated to testing and certifying products and services in compliance with local and international standards, supporting the defence and security industry in coordination with strategic partners.
He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to develop advanced technologies through innovative operational programs and establish a robust infrastructure that enhances qualification testing, accelerates processes, and improves efficiency in the defense manufacturing sector, thereby boosting the UAE’s competitiveness in this field.”
Recent Stories
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 2024
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign Mo ..
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
More Stories From Middle East
-
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 20245 minutes ago
-
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in 20255 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI20 minutes ago
-
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million20 minutes ago
-
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 202435 minutes ago
-
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 202550 minutes ago
-
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing50 minutes ago
-
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support for People of Determ ..50 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia50 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities1 hour ago
-
EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio communication capabilities1 hour ago