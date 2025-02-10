Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council has announced the official activation of Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC), a specialised company dedicated to testing and evaluating the military and defence equipment and products using advanced technologies and laboratories.

This is a part of Tawazun Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s capabilities in the defence and security sectors.

Headquartered at Tawazun Industrial Park in Al Ajban, Abu Dhabi, TQC marks a significant advancement in the field of military equipment and defence product testing in the UAE. The company aims to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety for products in alignment with global benchmarks.

Establishing TQC represents a milestone that strengthens excellence in certifying defence equipment and supports the enhancement of the efficiency and quality of locally manufactured military and security products.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, stated, “Tawazun Council plays a strategic role in supporting and developing the defence sector by implementing comprehensive plans that foster innovation and empower national companies to enhance their capabilities and global competitiveness.”

“Tawazun Quality and Conformity, is an extension of the Council's role in advancing the defence and security industries. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that all products comply with the highest quality standards in line with the UAE's vision to support industrial growth and technological advancement.

This is achieved by adopting best practices in quality and conformity, contributing to solidifying the UAE's global leadership in delivering top quality defence solutions that meet the highest performance and safety requirements,” he added.

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, highlighted, “We endeavour to provide integrated solutions for the testing the military equipment, ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality through evaluations and certifications aligned with both national and international standards. Utilising cutting-edge technologies, advanced laboratories, and proving grounds, designed to the highest global standards, our company ensures comprehensive evaluations that certify the safety and quality of defence systems and ammunition.”

“This project embodies the national vision of establishing a specialised centre capable of keeping pace with global technological advancements in testing, qualifying, and certifying defence systems and products according to the highest standards of quality and safety,“ he added.

Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that Tawazun Quality and Conformity is preparing for its participation in IDEX 2025, where it plans to sign several strategic agreements with partners. These agreements will focus on fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise in testing and certification, and developing innovative solutions and advanced technologies to build world-class national capabilities.