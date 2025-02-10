Tawazun Quality And Conformity Commences Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council has announced the official activation of Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC), a specialised company dedicated to testing and evaluating the military and defence equipment and products using advanced technologies and laboratories.
This is a part of Tawazun Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s capabilities in the defence and security sectors.
Headquartered at Tawazun Industrial Park in Al Ajban, Abu Dhabi, TQC marks a significant advancement in the field of military equipment and defence product testing in the UAE. The company aims to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety for products in alignment with global benchmarks.
Establishing TQC represents a milestone that strengthens excellence in certifying defence equipment and supports the enhancement of the efficiency and quality of locally manufactured military and security products.
Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, stated, “Tawazun Council plays a strategic role in supporting and developing the defence sector by implementing comprehensive plans that foster innovation and empower national companies to enhance their capabilities and global competitiveness.”
“Tawazun Quality and Conformity, is an extension of the Council's role in advancing the defence and security industries. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that all products comply with the highest quality standards in line with the UAE's vision to support industrial growth and technological advancement.
This is achieved by adopting best practices in quality and conformity, contributing to solidifying the UAE's global leadership in delivering top quality defence solutions that meet the highest performance and safety requirements,” he added.
Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, highlighted, “We endeavour to provide integrated solutions for the testing the military equipment, ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality through evaluations and certifications aligned with both national and international standards. Utilising cutting-edge technologies, advanced laboratories, and proving grounds, designed to the highest global standards, our company ensures comprehensive evaluations that certify the safety and quality of defence systems and ammunition.”
“This project embodies the national vision of establishing a specialised centre capable of keeping pace with global technological advancements in testing, qualifying, and certifying defence systems and products according to the highest standards of quality and safety,“ he added.
Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that Tawazun Quality and Conformity is preparing for its participation in IDEX 2025, where it plans to sign several strategic agreements with partners. These agreements will focus on fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise in testing and certification, and developing innovative solutions and advanced technologies to build world-class national capabilities.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 20245 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations5 minutes ago
-
India Energy Week highlights art of sustainability6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharjah Light Festival6 minutes ago
-
Lunate expands public markets offering with launch of Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF21 minutes ago
-
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports21 minutes ago
-
Arab League advances youth empowerment strategies: Haifa Abu Ghazaleh21 minutes ago
-
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU36 minutes ago
-
Kuwaiti Finance Minister: Public Debt Law to be approved soon, 90 projects included in new budget36 minutes ago
-
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives51 minutes ago
-
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 20251 hour ago
-
Aviation sector contributes $4.1 trillion to global economy2 hours ago