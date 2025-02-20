Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance testing, qualification services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality and Conformity has announced the signing of a contract with Calidus Group to provide testing and qualification services for Calidus’ defense products. The agreement was signed on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, Dr. Khalifa Al Blooshi, CEO and Managing Director of Calidus Group, and Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality & Conformity.

This partnership aims to ensure that Calidus’ products adhere to the highest standards of quality and reliability while enhancing their competitiveness in the defence sector. Under the agreement, Tawazun Quality & Conformity will provide comprehensive testing and qualification services to guarantee product safety and performance in line with international standards and operational requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Khalifa Al Blooshi said, “This collaboration is a strategic step towards strengthening quality standards in our defense products. We are committed to delivering advanced defense solutions, and working with Tawazun Quality & Conformity will support this goal through rigorous testing and qualification services that align with global benchmarks.”

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi stated, "This agreement is part of our ongoing efforts to expand our capabilities in defense product testing and qualification. It underscores our shared commitment with Calidus Group to innovation and capability development in this field. Our goal is to ensure the highest standards of performance and safety, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the defense industry on a global scale."