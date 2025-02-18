Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technology and Quality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) and South Korea’s Defense Technology and Quality Agency (DTaQ) signed a Letter of Intent during IDEX 2025, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The LoI aims to strengthen strategic cooperation in the fields of testing, and quality assurance for defence products. Additionally, it seeks to enhance processes to ensure that defence systems comply with the highest global standards.

This collaboration will contribute to improving the reliability and efficiency of defence products while opening new avenues for developing relations with South Korea.

The agreement focuses on innovation in defence product inspection and qualification, as well as supporting research and development initiatives and exploring opportunities for expanding future cooperation.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, said: “This LoI represents a significant step toward broadening the scope of collaboration between us and the Defense Technology and Quality Agency.

It reaffirms our shared commitment to developing capabilities and fostering innovation in testing and qualification.”

He added, “This agreement is a strategic achievement that enhances excellence and quality across all our operations. It also strengthens our international partnerships and reinforces our position as a leading regional hub for defence product testing and qualification.”

He further noted that the signing aligns with Tawazun Quality and Conformity’s efforts to enhance international cooperation and leverage advanced Korean expertise and technologies in evaluation, testing, and quality assurance.

Notably, DTaQ, under the South Korean Ministry of Defense, is recognised as one of the world’s leading organisations in implementing quality standards for defence products and ensuring their technical excellence.

